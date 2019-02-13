Investigators now have DNA sample of Raleigh Burger King rape suspect, warrant says

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Law enforcement now has a DNA sample from the Burger King employee, who was a Wake County inmate in the work release program, accused of luring a woman to the fast food restaurant and raping her.

A Wake County search warrant recently made public shows that investigators swabbed the cheek of the suspect, obtaining DNA which investigators believe will help prove he was responsible for the rape.

ABC11 is not identifying the suspect because he has not been charged in this case. However, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, the suspect has been moved to Central Prison and is no longer eligible for the work release program.

The woman said the rape happened Jan. 24 at the Burger King on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. She said she went to the restaurant after receiving messages from one of the employees saying he would pay her gas money if she'd give him a ride home.

But she now believes he never had any intention of getting a ride home.

"I feel like they set the whole thing up. I really do," the woman said in a previous interview with ABC11.

According to a Wake County search warrant, the suspect and his fellow employees at Burger King separated the victim and her sister when they arrived at the restaurant under the pretense of giving the suspect a ride home from work.

While they were separated, the victim says the suspect pushed her into the bathroom, locked the door, and raped her.

The victim told police she repeatedly screamed "no," but the suspect never stopped and nobody else in the restaurant came to help her.

When the attack was over, the victim cried in the bathroom floor for approximately 10 minutes, according to the search warrant. The victim then left the bathroom, got her sister, and went to the hospital to have a doctor examine her.
