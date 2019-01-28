Woman says Raleigh Burger King employee raped her in bathroom stall

A woman said a Burger King employee whom she briefly dated forced her into a bathroom stall and raped her.The woman claims employees were locking the lobby door preventing new customers from coming in just before she was raped. She said the man's coworkers should have heard the attack and stopped it."I feel like they set the whole thing up. I really do," the woman said. "I know somebody heard me in there, because I heard somebody go past that door. And I know if I heard them, they heard me."The alleged attack happened last Thursday evening at the Burger King off New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.The woman said she and her sister were taking the man home.But once inside Burger King, and while her sister was talking to staff, the woman said the man forced her into a bathroom stall. She said the man then pulled down her pants, pinned her against the wall and proceeded to rape her."I said no. I said no over five times. I was scared. I've never been this scared in my life. He never hit me but he was being rough," the woman told ABC11. "When he stopped, he asked me if I was on birth control. I just looked at him. He just walked out. Like he didn't care. I looked at myself in the mirror and I felt so disgusted. I went in the stall and I just sat there and cried."Raleigh Police said they are investigating the woman's claims about the Burger King employee.The woman, a mother of two, said the attack has left her feeling isolated, guilty, and very afraid."I keep seeing his face. I don't even know what be going on half the time. I just want to be shut in a box. I don't want to talk to nobody," the woman said. "But I know if I'm alone I might be scared of what may happen. The only reason why I am here is because of my kids."Raleigh Police have not arrested or charged anyone in this investigation.ABC 11 reached out to Burger King's corporate office for comment about these allegations but has not heard back.