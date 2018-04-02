RALEIGH NEWS

Raleigh mom admitted to giving marijuana to 1-year-old baby shown in Facebook video, search warrant says

Brianna Ashanti Lofton in her first court appearance on March 22.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The mother of a 1-year-old baby shown in a Facebook video smoking pot confessed to giving the drugs to her child, according to the search warrant.

The warrant states 20-year-old Brianna Ashanti Lofton "confessed to the act."

Lofton is facing charges of felony child abuse, contributing to delinquency and possession of marijuana.

Brianna Ashanti Lofton is facing multiple charges.



A version of the video that received more than 1 million views was posted by a user who urged the mother's arrest.

The Raleigh Police Department has arrested the mother of the baby seen smoking in a viral video on Facebook.


The 10-second video showed the hand of an adult off-screen holding what appeared to be a cigarillo to the child's lips. The child then appeared to inhale and puff smoke.

Allan Maldonado, 18, is also facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a child and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.
