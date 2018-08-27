RALEIGH (WTVD) --Search warrants released Monday revealed new information about a Raleigh swim coach charged with child sex crimes.
Nicholas Walkotten, 32, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old girl.
According to the warrants, Walkotten was the girl's swim coach.
Police were notified of the relationship after the girl's parents saw her getting out of the coach's car one day.
The warrants state the pair had secretly met in a parking lot earlier that day and engaged in sexual activity.
Police looked at the girl's phone and found texts dating back to June 2018.
They also found a photo of the coach and the girl kissing, according to the search warrants.
The assistant DA said in court earlier this month that Walkotten confessed to the crimes.
After the allegations came to light, he was fired from the Marlins of Raleigh swim team.