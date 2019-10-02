Mom, stepdad arrested after boy found dead in Fayetteville home, search warrants show teacher saw signs of abuse

Evie Bates and Saint Michael Edwards

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teacher noted that a 7-year-old boy missed three days of school before he was found dead inside a Fayetteville home Wednesday morning.She also reported to police that she saw signs of abuse.The Fayetteville Police Department received a call around 5 a.m. about a death inside a home in the 1500 block of Sisal Drive.Officers arrived to find the body of a child, identified as Eathan Bates.According to search warrants, Eathan had bruises from his head to his toes and had broken bones in his hands.Evie Loretta Bates, 24, and Saint Michael Edwards, 23, have been arrested and booked in jail on $1 million secured bonds. They both face felony intentional child abuse charges, but Fayetteville Police Department said more charges are pending.Search warrants show a family member came to visit from New York and confronted them about the abuse. The couple then threatened that family member with a machete, the warrants said.