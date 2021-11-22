Community & Events

NC holiday parades change protocols, crowd sizes after Wisconsin parade tragedy

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some North Carolina towns and cities are reevaluating their upcoming holiday parades.

Sunday evening, five were killed and dozens injured when an SUV barreled into a parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Fayetteville is one city taking a look at their protocols. This year, the Rotary Parade will scale back on the number of participants allowed.

"We're gonna depend on Fayetteville's finest (FPD). Their support - they'll be out patrolling and making sure that we can identify any potential problems or hazards that are lurking," said parade organizer Brandon Price.

In Cary, police said they are reevaulating safety protocols and will continue to look as the event approaches.

"You just got to trust. Trust in the Lord that He's gonna take care of ya! It's about coming together. I know it's a tragic thing there. I know our community with our police department, the facility, the Jaycees, they do a great job of handling the parade with everybody and I think it will be good," said John Capps, owner Johnson's Jewelry in Cary.

In Holly Springs, directors of the Happy Holly Days Parade said they will be working closely with police, as in previous years, to organize the parade.
