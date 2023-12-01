WATCH LIVE

1 found dead in Wayne County mobile home fire

Friday, December 1, 2023 2:46PM
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was found dead inside a mobile home that caught fire early this morning in Wayne County.

At 4:01 a.m., 911 got a call for a fire on Five Points Road in Dudley.

Mar-Mac Volunteer Fire Department responded and after the fire was put out, they found a person dead inside.

That person has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office to be identified.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this point and no one that lived at the home was there at the time of the fire.

