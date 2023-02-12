Progress made in fight against huge fire at Wayne County industrial site

The fire continues to burn at a Wayne County facility but firefighters, aided by the steady rain have made progress toward extinguishing the fire.

DUDLEY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters have made progress overnight in the effort to extinguish a huge facility fire in Wayne County, a spokesman said Sunday morning.

First responders remain at the scene in Dudley and have been aided by rain throughout the evening and morning as they battle the enormous blaze at National Salvage and Service Corp., 430 Old Mount Olive Highway.

Genoa Road reopened Sunday morning but Old Mount Olive Highway remains closed around the site.

Authorities reported that there have been no reported injuries.

"Incident command released all out-of-county teams this morning, and we greatly appreciate their assistance overnight to allow our local responders time off," Wayne County Public Affairs Director said in a release. "The North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshall remains on the scene to coordinate any resources needed from out-of-county agencies."

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office Fire Investigation team, North Carolina Forest Service, NC State Bureau of Investigation, and North Carolina Department of Insurance will investigate the incident.

"We appreciate the ongoing support from the community, who have brought supplies for our first responders as they work continuously on the scene," Gillie said. "The American Red Cross remains on scene to coordinate these donations and assist with keeping our teams taken care of."