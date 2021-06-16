Personal Finance

WCPSS offers bonuses for new bus drivers as it works to fill more than 80 positions

New bus drivers for the Wake County Public Schools System will now be eligible for a bonus.

A driver would get $400 after after three months if they have no problems and $800 after a year.

The district needs more than 80 drivers before the end of August for the upcoming school year. Starting pay is $15 an hour.

Also during the Wake County school board meeting on Tuesday, the board scheduled a vote on the district's mental health improvement plan for July 20. The plan would include training and a suicide risk referral program.

The school board decided to table a decision on whether to file a lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juul. They will discuss that again on July 20. Juul is accused of marketing products toward young consumers by using fruit and dessert flavors. More than 100 districts have filed a lawsuit against Juul.
