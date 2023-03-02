LIVE RADAR: Rain returns, severe weather risk of downpours and damaging winds on Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A warm front and weak cool front will increase chances for showers through the mid-morning hours of Thursday. Rain will taper towards lunchtime for most.

Clouds will remain during the day and night as a much stronger disturbance moves in from the southern Plains and into the Ohio Valley, with a cold front coming later Friday evening. Expect another warm day across the Triangle, with highs in the 70s once again.

Another round of rain is expected tomorrow night, lasting into Friday morning.

A better chance at thunderstorms still exists in the southern and western portions of the viewing area where clearing is possible and could provide a tad more instability.

Thunderstorms in the area could be capable of heavy downpours, and damaging winds in the evening hours.

The good news is after this system passes, the weekend will be sunny and mild with temperatures still above the historical average.

Temperatures are expected to begin to dip on Sunday but could remain abnormally warm into early next week.