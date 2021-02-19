Weather

NC weather: Up to 3 inches of rain fell in central North Carolina on Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Friday morning looked much like Thursday morning with rain and freezing rain falling across all of central North Carolina.

Temperatures started out right around freezing but have risen to above 32 in most places.

The Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory, and Flash Flood Watch all expired at 7 a.m. without any widespread damage caused in the area.

Rain taped off later in the morning, with all of it moving out by noon. However the clouds will likely remain until sundown.

When the clouds break, extremely cold air will move into the area. Lows will be in the 20s.
How to contact your power company

The weekend is shaping up to be clear and sunny--but cold.

Highs will be in the low to mid 40s for Saturday and Sunday, and overnight lows will fall into the 20s.

However, by mid-week, we should see temperatures rise into the 60s.

WATCH: Why do we get freezing rain instead of snow or sleet?
River flooding

As the rain moves out all eyes will shift to our area Rivers.

The excess water in the ground will eventually run to area rivers, causing them to rise.

The Tar River will reach minor flood stage in Rocky Mount and moderate flood stage in Tarborro.

The Neuse River will reach minor flood stage in Smithfield and moderate flood stage in Goldsboro.

The Little River will reach minor flood stage in north Cumberland County.

The Lumber River in Lumberton could go major flood stage through the weekend.
