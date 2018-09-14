HURRICANE FLORENCE

'We are coming to get you:' 150 needing rescue after getting trapped on roofs, in attics in New Bern

EMBED </>More Videos

Hurricane Florence: Julie Wilson with the latest in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. --
About 150 people are waiting to be rescued in New Bern after water levels reached 10 feet before Hurricane Florence made landfall Friday morning.

City spokeswoman Colleen Roberts told ABC News that volunteers are using private boats to pitch in and help.

"You may need to move up to the second story, or to your attic, but WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU," the city said in a tweet.



The flooding started Thursday night and continued into Friday.

As the hours passed, the floodwaters continued to rise.

VIDEO: Hurricane Florence as daylight breaks in New Bern

EMBED More News Videos

Some of the first video of Hurricane Florence after daybreak on Friday morning shows the storm kicking up surf in New Bern.



By Thursday night, the city had already experienced heavy flooding, with waist-deep and shoulder-deep waters.

Watch: Cars trapped, buildings inundated with substantial flooding in New Bern

EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather's Reed Timmer reports on the dangerous conditions in New Bern, where cars are trapped and buildings are submerged in the substantial flooding.



Many streets are flooded and heavy winds have knocked down fences and trees.

Florence made landfall just before 7:30 Friday morning as a Category 1 storm.

It's estimated that the storm will dump 1 trillion gallons of water -- that's enough to take 581.4 billion showers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane florencehurricanefloodingrainbeachesNew Bern
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Hurricane Florence by the numbers
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence makes landfall as coast floods
Hurricane Florence: 70 evacuated from NC hotel
POWER OUTAGE MAP: Nearly 500,000 in North Carolina without power
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Hurricane Florence by the numbers
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence makes landfall as coast floods
Hurricane Florence: 70 evacuated from NC hotel
POWER OUTAGE MAP: Nearly 500,000 in North Carolina without power
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence makes landfall as coast floods
VIDEO: Hurricane Florence rips canopy off Topsail Beach gas station
POWER OUTAGE MAP: Nearly 500,000 in North Carolina without power
VIDEOS: Hurricane Florence impacts around North Carolina
VIDEO: Hurricane Florence causes significant damage before eye hits
Hurricane Florence disrupts Friday flights at RDU
Storm surge swallows Avon beach
How will Hurricane Florence impact Raleigh?
Show More
Hurricane Florence: When to expect rain in the Triangle
Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach brace for flooding as Hurricane Florence nears
FEMA sets up Hurricane Florence 'rumor control' page
Hurricane Florence video: Waves pummel Topsail Beach
Governor Roy Cooper gives update on state preparations ahead of Hurricane Florence
More News