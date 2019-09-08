Weather

35 cats, 19 dogs rescued from Hurricane Dorian up for adoption on Long Island

PORT WASHINGTON, Long Island -- More than 50 dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens have arrived on Long Island after being rescued from Hurricane Dorian's path.

North Shore Animal League America's Emergency Response Team sent a team to North Carolina animal shelters on Tuesday to pick up animals displaced by the storm. They took shelter inland to wait out the storm, then drove to South Carolina to pick up more animals.

The team also donated supplies to those shelters.

The team headed home to Port Washington, Long Island Sunday with 35 cats and 19 dogs in total. Once these animals arrive on campus, they will be seen by veterinarians, groomed, and put up for adoption.

