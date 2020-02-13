A Hot 4th of July

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Overall, our holiday weekend forecast is shaping up to be quite warm with high pressure extending eastward from the Plains. This means we can expect afternoon high temperatures in the lower to mid-90s both today and tomorrow with sunshine and a few passing clouds.The humidity ramps up too. The heat index on the 4th will top 100 in spots.By Sunday, the weather will become a bit more unsettled for us with a frontal boundary moving into the area. This will kick off some showers and thunderstorms through much of the day in between breaks of clouds and sun.While the boundary will move off the Atlantic coast on Monday, an area of low pressure tracking through the Southeast next week will bring increased rainfall chances to the Triangle with the most substantial rainfall expected on Wednesday.By the end of next week, high pressure extending eastward from the central United States will help dry out the area with more sunshine returning.Have a great Holiday Weekend!Big Weather