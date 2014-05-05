Breezy and Cool This Weekend

Tropical Depression 22 is now Tropical Storm Beta. It will impact southeast Texas next week. pic.twitter.com/9qXbmMLJ6f — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) September 18, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure to the north forced enough dry air into the region for the sun to come out late this afternoon. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight as cooler air drives into the region.We are in for some cool dry weather as that high settles into the region. It will be cool and breezy Saturday with highs reaching the mid 60s. It will be no worse than sunny for Sunday as the drier air continues to push deeper into the area.In the long range, the northeasterly flow will continue into Monday, keeping dry and cool air moving into the region. Temperatures will only top out in the 60s again Sunday and Monday, and as this air mass is quite chilly, nighttime lows will drop into the upper 40s most nights. The coolest night is likely to be Monday night, when we look to drop into the mid-40s. This will put us close to the record low.As a piece of the high ends up west of us starting Tuesday, we'll begin to warm up and have a higher chance to just be sunny. The comfortable weather will continue into the end of the week, though temperatures will begin to moderate.We are now on to the Greek alphabet in the tropics. Tropical Storm Wilfred, Subtropical Storm Alpha, and Tropical Storm Beta all formed today.Beta is the only system that will be a threat to the lower 48. It's forecast to become a hurricane early next week.Have a great weekend!-Brittany Bell