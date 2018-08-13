WEATHER

Bride wades through flooded church aisle in aftermath of monsoon

Bride doesn't let flooding get in the way of her wedding day

Bulacan, Philippines --
A wet monsoon season in the Philippines failed to stop one young couple from exchanging vows in a flooded church over the weekend.

On the big day, Jobel de los Angeles left her family home in Sagrada Familia, lifted up her white dress and waded through ankle-deep water to reach the Santo Rosario Parish Church to marry Jefferson, the father of her two children and her partner of seven years.

The 24-year-old bride told the AFP that she took a boat to the church after a taxi refused to take her.

The groom can be seen wearing flip-flops with his suit.

The video was taken by the bride's aunt, Teresa Halipot.
