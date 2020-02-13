Sunny Weekend!

A broad upper-level trough over the eastern United States will keep it unseasonably cold in the Triangle today. One last weak upper-level disturbance will round the base of the trough today and move through Central North Carolina this afternoon, but there won't be much moisture for this disturbance to work with. Thus, we do not expect any rain or snow showers to make it east of the Appalachians today. In addition, skies should generally turn out partly sunny, but a chilly, northwesterly flow of air and cold pocket of air aloft will prevent surface temperatures from reaching any higher than the upper 40s. The brisk conditions accompanying the unseasonably chilly air will make it feel about 5-10 degrees Fahrenheit colder outdoors than what the air temperature actually suggests.By Saturday night, the upper-level trough will begin to lift off to the north and east and into the Canadian Maritimes on Sunday. As an area of high pressure moves overhead, it will turn out clear and cold Saturday night with lows in the middle to upper 20s in the Triangle.As the high pressure shifts off to our east on Sunday, a mild, southwesterly flow of air will allow temperatures to climb back into the middle to upper 50s under generally sunny skies. The average high for the first week of March is 60.Early next week, above-average warmth will return as the high slowly pulls farther offshore. Another cold front will approach from the west, but it won't dive into North Carolina until Tuesday night or Wednesday. Southerly to southwesterly winds between the high and the approaching front will bring in warmer air. Monday looks to be a partly sunny and pleasant day, but a couple of showers will arrive Monday night and continue into Tuesday as the front gets closer to our area.On Wednesday and Thursday, a storm that is now far out over the Pacific will be riding eastward along the front that may stall out over the Carolinas. This likely will lead to another round of soaking rain for parts of the region. It's too early to pin down exactly where rainfall heavy enough to cause flooding will occur from Wednesday into Thursday, but Central and eastern North Carolina is one possibility.Behind this rain event, another brief shot of colder air is expected to impact the region next weekend, but it should not last long as another blast of warmer air returns by the second full week of March.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart