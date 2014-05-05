Some Sun with Spotty Storms Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be warm and muggy under a partly cloudy sky with temperatures dropping into the low 70s. Tomorrow morning will be mostly cloudy with peaks of sunshine from time to time. A few spotty storms will be around central North Carolina, primarily in the Sandhills and parts of the Coastal Plain tomorrow afternoon and evening.A ridge of high pressure will begin building in our region come Tuesday and provide hot, humid weather for the middle of the week. This high pressure system will bring loads of sunshine for both Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 90s.Remnants of what is currently Tropical Storm Laura may provide a few showers and storms Friday into Saturday, but anything that comes our way would not be nearly as strong as what is expected for the Gulf states.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson