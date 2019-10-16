Rain Today

Several pleasant, sunny days in central North Carolina will come to an end today as a cold front drifts through the area.A rainy and cooler day is in store for the region today. Showers are expected to continue to expand and shift through the Tar Heel State through the morning. Rain moves north and east of the area as the day goes on. By the late afternoon, rain is expected to be out of the region.Although tomorrow will be the coolest day of the upcoming week, skies will be mostly clear as high pressure begins to build in behind the front. Winds will be up behind the front as well. Sustained winds in the afternoon tomorrow and Friday will be in the mid-teens with gusts near 20 mph.Throughout the next few days, temperatures will climb into the weekend. This will continue until a plume of tropical moisture, and weak upper-level forcing, will bring showers to the region by late Sunday. Showers are not expected to be especially widespread at this point in time. Despite the chance of rain and increased cloud cover, temperatures are still expected to climb into Monday.Following this, the final notable weather maker of the upcoming days will be a cold front passing through the area on Tuesday. It's still to be determined the strength of the front, but at this point in time, it looks to be fairly fast moving only bringing cloudy conditions and rain to the area on Tuesday. Following this front, high pressure will build in leaving somewhat cooler, more typical average temperatures in its wake going into the rest of next week.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather