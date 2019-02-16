Tracking a few systems that will be impacting the region. The fist system brought some rain
across the area this morning with some drizzle lingering across the area this afternoon. Some
spotty drizzle can linger into this evening with overcast conditions through the overnight.
The next system is right behind it. A storm system will move out of the mid-Mississippi Valley and
move towards the Ohio Valley tomorrow. A secondary low will develop off the Carolina coast
tomorrow afternoon. Some light rain and drizzle will develop across the region with a steadier
period of rain developing tomorrow night as the associated cold front moves towards the region.
This can bring a general half to three-quarters of an inch of rain to the region tomorrow night into
Monday morning.
With the clouds tomorrow conditions will remain cool. Behind the front on Monday, it will be
milder. With some drier air moving into the region behind the front that will allow clouds to break
for some afternoon sunshine.
Clouds will begin to increase Monday night ahead of the next storm system. This system will
develop off the Texas coast and move into the Tennessee Valley by Wednesday. It is looking rather
damp Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday as the storm system tracks to the west and pulls
Gulf moisture northward.
Have a great evening!
Steve Stewart
