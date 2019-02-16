Tracking a few systems that will be impacting the region. The fist system brought some rainacross the area this morning with some drizzle lingering across the area this afternoon. Somespotty drizzle can linger into this evening with overcast conditions through the overnight.The next system is right behind it. A storm system will move out of the mid-Mississippi Valley andmove towards the Ohio Valley tomorrow. A secondary low will develop off the Carolina coasttomorrow afternoon. Some light rain and drizzle will develop across the region with a steadierperiod of rain developing tomorrow night as the associated cold front moves towards the region.This can bring a general half to three-quarters of an inch of rain to the region tomorrow night intoMonday morning.With the clouds tomorrow conditions will remain cool. Behind the front on Monday, it will bemilder. With some drier air moving into the region behind the front that will allow clouds to breakfor some afternoon sunshine.Clouds will begin to increase Monday night ahead of the next storm system. This system willdevelop off the Texas coast and move into the Tennessee Valley by Wednesday. It is looking ratherdamp Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday as the storm system tracks to the west and pullsGulf moisture northward.Have a great evening!Steve Stewart