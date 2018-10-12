Cooler and much less humid air has arrived! Michael continues north and east away from the area with a surface high in its wake. This push of drier cooler air will drop dew points into the lower 40s by this afternoon. There is the chance that the temperature never recovers to 70 but we will give it a chance. With the westerly flow aloft we can expect a full day of sunshine. The surface high will continue to hold overhead through the weekend. That means sunny and cool with low humidity. Heading into Sunday, there will be a few more clouds around as a shortwave trough passes to our north-northwest. Dew points will start to recover some into the middle 50s, so barely noticeable. The surface high will be east by Monday with a return flow allowing dew points to rise back into the middle upper 60s and temperatures warming into the upper 70s. The next cold front will be approaching from the northwest, but it will remain to our north Monday. The boundary will slowly push into the state Tuesday bringing the potential for some rain. Luckily another surface high will press in from the west pushing the boundary south and bringing back in another cool, dry and refreshing air mass for the middle of the week.Have a great Friday!Steve Stewart