Cool Today and Wet Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure will remain in control over the Triangle this afternoon.
It will be another seasonably chilly, but overall tranquil day.

Sunshine will persist for most of the day, but high clouds should filter in from the west during the afternoon ahead of a developing disturbance in the lower Mississippi Valley. Tonight is expected to turn out milder as clouds thicken overhead, but a light shower is forecast to make it into the area towards dawn.

Rain will continue through the morning hours on Monday as a warm front sweeps over the Carolinas. Rain is expected to taper off to a light drizzle by the evening, remaining damp overnight into early Tuesday.
Temperatures will likely continue to gradually creep upward through the night as well, rising into the 50s as the night wears on.

A few light showers could linger through Tuesday morning, but dry conditions will prevail during the afternoon as drier air seeps into the area. It will turn out to be a sunnier and much warmer day, as highs reach the low to mid-60s, giving a late-March feel to the air!

A second storm system is forecast to bring showers to the Carolinas late this week. With chillier air returning to the region ahead of this system, there will be the possibility for some snow flakes to develop over our northern counties, mainly overnight Wednesday or early Thursday.

High pressure is set to return over much of the East this weekend, keeping dry, but seasonably chilly weather in place through at least Saturday.

Have a good day!
Steve Stewart

