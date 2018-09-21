The days of rain-free weather we needed are just about over. Not that
we expect any widespread, heavy rain. But showers are back in the
picture again especially by Sunday and early next week.
It stays mostly clear Friday night then Saturday is a warm humid day
with some sunshine. A cold front in Virginia may be far enough south
by the afternoon hours to touch off a shower or thunderstorm in spots
later tomorrow. This is especially true the farther north one is.
That front moves south of Raleigh late Saturday night and Sunday and
progress more to the south on Monday. Meanwhile, high pressure to the
northeast causes and east and northeast flow with a lot of moisture.
This brings plenty of clouds; this helps to lower the temperatures by
day, and can cause a couple of showers anytime. High temperatures will
only be in the middle to upper 70s Sunday and Monday.
The front may stay to the south on Tuesday as well with a decent
chance for a shower or thunderstorm. By Wednesday, a southwest flow
ahead of the next cold front will make it warmer with clouds and sun
and perhaps a shower or thunderstorm at some point in the day.
Have a great evening
-Brittany Bell
Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Related Topics:
weather
weather