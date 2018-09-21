The days of rain-free weather we needed are just about over. Not thatwe expect any widespread, heavy rain. But showers are back in thepicture again especially by Sunday and early next week.It stays mostly clear Friday night then Saturday is a warm humid daywith some sunshine. A cold front in Virginia may be far enough southby the afternoon hours to touch off a shower or thunderstorm in spotslater tomorrow. This is especially true the farther north one is.That front moves south of Raleigh late Saturday night and Sunday andprogress more to the south on Monday. Meanwhile, high pressure to thenortheast causes and east and northeast flow with a lot of moisture.This brings plenty of clouds; this helps to lower the temperatures byday, and can cause a couple of showers anytime. High temperatures willonly be in the middle to upper 70s Sunday and Monday.The front may stay to the south on Tuesday as well with a decentchance for a shower or thunderstorm. By Wednesday, a southwest flowahead of the next cold front will make it warmer with clouds and sunand perhaps a shower or thunderstorm at some point in the day.Have a great evening-Brittany Bell