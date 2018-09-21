WEATHER

Some Showers for The Weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

The days of rain-free weather we needed are just about over. Not that
we expect any widespread, heavy rain. But showers are back in the

picture again especially by Sunday and early next week.

It stays mostly clear Friday night then Saturday is a warm humid day
with some sunshine. A cold front in Virginia may be far enough south
by the afternoon hours to touch off a shower or thunderstorm in spots
later tomorrow. This is especially true the farther north one is.

That front moves south of Raleigh late Saturday night and Sunday and
progress more to the south on Monday. Meanwhile, high pressure to the

northeast causes and east and northeast flow with a lot of moisture.
This brings plenty of clouds; this helps to lower the temperatures by
day, and can cause a couple of showers anytime. High temperatures will
only be in the middle to upper 70s Sunday and Monday.

The front may stay to the south on Tuesday as well with a decent
chance for a shower or thunderstorm. By Wednesday, a southwest flow

ahead of the next cold front will make it warmer with clouds and sun
and perhaps a shower or thunderstorm at some point in the day.

Have a great evening
-Brittany Bell
Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Busting the rumors: Florence will not reform, hit the Carolinas
Frying Pan Tower back online after Hurricane Florence
Fewer than 100,000 remain without power as crews work to restore service
Hurricane Florence now blamed for 31 deaths in NC
More Weather
Top Stories
Busting the rumors: Florence will not reform, hit the Carolinas
Wake Forest parents in fear after man accused of threatening to shoot schoolchildren
Dam breach at Duke plant; coal ash could spill
Hundreds of stray dogs that escaped Florence need homes
County-by-county list of closures: 750 roads still closed in NC
New date set for J. Cole's Dreamville Festival in Raleigh
Wake County woman's childhood home in Spring Lake a total loss
SCHOOL CLOSINGS LIST: Florence updates for the week
Show More
Apex High School football team holds Hurricane Florence relief drive
'Heartbroken:' Cumberland County residents return to find devastation
Florence pushes boat 2 miles to Courtyard by Marriott in New Bern
Operation Airdrop sending portable water filter to Cape Fear
Florence flooding: US 421 near Wilmington now impassable
More News