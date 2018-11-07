WEATHER

More Rain Friday

Clouds will continue to increase tonight as a cold front approaches from the north and west. This front will pass through later tonight with clouds and only a shower in spots, so most places will stay rain free tonight.

The front will move south then stall over South Carolina and the Deep South. A surface high building over the Great Lakes and Northeast will promote a north to northeasterly flow at the surface keeping it cloudy and cool throughout the day tomorrow. Undercutting cooler air will create just enough lift to bring a shower or two.

Meanwhile, a large, upper-level storm system will begin to deepen and strengthen over the central U.S.tomorrow. The stalled cold front to the south will be forced to move back northward as a warm front early Friday triggering a few showers. Despite upper-level winds becoming strongly out of the south during Friday, low-level winds will remain out of the east or northeast. So the cooler, low-level air will be stubborn to leave and as a result day time high temperatures on Friday will be no higher than the upper 50s in most places.

A strong cold front supported by the eastward-moving, upper-level storm system will approach from the west during the day Friday and will pass through central North Carolina with some showers and possibly a thunderstorm Friday night. Similar to yesterday, the upper-level energy will be too far removed to the north and so activity near and along the front will be mostly in the form of light rain Friday night.

Behind this front, cooler dry air will arrive Saturday. The large surface high will contain the chilliest air of the season and temperatures will drop into the upper 20s Saturday night. This will be the first widespread freeze of the season for most urban areas.

The surface high will hold in over the region through Sunday, so both Saturday and Sunday will be bright and sunny but unseasonably cold.

Clouds will increase Sunday night as the surface high moves off to the east and lower-level winds turn more off the Atlantic.

Another large, upper-level storm system dropping south then east across the central U.S. will force another strong cold front eastward.
An area of low pressure forming on the front near the Gulf coast will ride northward up the front bringing a large area of rain Monday, Monday night and Tuesday.

A drier and much colder air mass will move in from the west and this will end the rain later Tuesday and support unseasonably cold weather Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Have a great evening!
-Brittany Bell


