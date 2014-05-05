Weather

Dry Tomorrow, Cold Rain & Freezing Rain Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The sun finally returned today and it was accompanied by a breezy southwest wind that allowed temperatures to rise into the 60s! Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s in the Triangle and around 30 in the Sandhills.

We'll have another dry day tomorrow with plenty of sunshine but it will be cooler with afternoon highs in the mid 40s.

On Thursday, an area of low pressure will slide along our coast and bring a soaking rain all throughout the day. This cold rain will begin as freezing rain for areas northwest of the Triangle. Once again, those who are northwest of I-85 will encounter the iciest conditions. Highs won't even reach 40 in the Triangle on Thursday.

Few showers will linger into Friday morning before we get filtered sunshine by the afternoon. This weekend will be sunny though with below average temperatures.
Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson

