Tropical Storm Fay Near The NC Coast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tropical Storm Fay has formed just east of the Outer Banks. But even along the coast, the impacts are minimal with just a few showers and a high rip current risk. Fay has winds of 45 mph, mainly east of the center and over the water, and is moving north. The storm should move away from North Carolina tomorrow and head for New York City by Saturday. The weather around here will be drying out after a few evening showers. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s.Friday will be a hot humid day with only an isolated shower, but at least 90% of us will stay dry. Highs tomorrow will be in the low and mid 90s with the heat index reaching the upper 90s.A weak frontal boundary will set off some scattered showers and a few storms Saturday, mainly east of the Triangle. Highs again will be in the low and mid 90s.Rain chances will decrease again Sunday, but the heat isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Highs on Sunday will once again hit the 90s.Have a great evening,Chris