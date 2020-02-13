Weather

Tropical Storm Fay Near The NC Coast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tropical Storm Fay has formed just east of the Outer Banks. But even along the coast, the impacts are minimal with just a few showers and a high rip current risk. Fay has winds of 45 mph, mainly east of the center and over the water, and is moving north. The storm should move away from North Carolina tomorrow and head for New York City by Saturday. The weather around here will be drying out after a few evening showers. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s.

Friday will be a hot humid day with only an isolated shower, but at least 90% of us will stay dry. Highs tomorrow will be in the low and mid 90s with the heat index reaching the upper 90s.

A weak frontal boundary will set off some scattered showers and a few storms Saturday, mainly east of the Triangle. Highs again will be in the low and mid 90s.

Rain chances will decrease again Sunday, but the heat isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Highs on Sunday will once again hit the 90s.

Have a great evening,

Chris

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | DPS superintendent holds town hall to talk reopening plan
LATEST: Orange Co. restaurants cannot sell alcohol after 10 p.m.
Tropical Storm Fay forms off North Carolina coast
Millions of tax refunds delayed due to COVID-19
Fire departments across NC look to recruit, retain volunteers
'I can't breathe': 5 guards, nurse charged in NC inmate's death
Search for Naya Rivera turns to recovery effort at SoCal lake
Show More
Indoor airborne spread of coronavirus possible: WHO
The 411: Bed Bath & Beyond closing 200 stores
'White Lives Matter' written on street days after BLM mural vandalized
Man, charged with assault, kidnapping in Raleigh standoff
NCSU professor warns chancellor about COVID-19 'super spread'
More TOP STORIES News