Fayetteville residents brace for Florence using lessons learned from Matthew

Fayetteville is bracing for the worst as Hurricane Florence takes aim for the Sandhills. It was just two years ago, that Hurricane Matthew flooding stranded survivors and left a mess for homeowners to clean-up, many of whom are still rebuilding.In that tragedy, lessons were learned. Perhaps the biggest lesson? Preparation.One wheelchair-bound woman who survived Matthew is scrambling to prepare because she had no idea Florence was coming.Joyce Elwood is the only resident in her cul-de-sac that rebuilt after Matthew. Two years ago, her three children with autism helped her to safety in the four-foot-deep floodwaters.From there, the Methodist Disaster Recovery team rushed to remodel her home before the Christmas holiday. Elwood hasn't even been able to enjoy her house for a year, and now it's in jeopardy.She was speechless when ABC11 told her about Hurricane Florence and now the disabled mother of three is struggling to find out how she's going to get supplies and get out of her flood-prone home."It's like a rubber band and it can only go so far and that's how I'm feeling right now," Elwood said.Elwood needs transportation to evacuate from her home. She has medical equipment as well that she will need to take with her. If anyone can help her and her family prepare for this storm please call (910) 500-9499.