Feeling like spring this week

The weather across central North Carolina has been dry and uneventful the past couple of days with temperatures fairly close to seasonal norms. The more southerly flow of air will lead to a noticeably milder night tonight compared to the past three nights. This southerly flow combined with a moist southwest flow aloft will lead to more clouds tonight. Upper air analysis shows a fairly large upper level high centered over the southwest Gulf of Mexico causing the overall upper level wind pattern to bulge northward over the southern Plains and Southeast U.S.. The movement and strength of this upper level high will cause surface cold fronts to stall near central North Carolina this week into at least early next week. This will create a complicated weather pattern leading to periodic wet weather. High pressure that has been instrumental in bringing central North Carolina dry stable weather the past few days is moving off to the east. To the west we have a storm over northern Illinois with a southwest trailing cold front. The surface storm and front are supported by a weak upper level short wave trough that will have an axis over Iowa and Missouri early this evening. This whole system is projected to lift northeast with the southward trailing cold front extending from the New England States southwest to northern Texas. This front will help bring an increase in moist unstable air that should lead to more clouds tomorrow and a few hit and miss showers tomorrow afternoon. The weakening cold front will end up stalling over or near central North Carolina tomorrow night and Wednesday. At this point we don't see any support for shower development once the front goes stationary tomorrow night. Then an upper level short wave trough will swing by to the north of North Carolina later Wednesday and Wednesday evening causing a weak wave of low pressure to form and move along the stalled frontal boundary. This wave should bring showers and perhaps a thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon. Another lull in precipitation will occur most of Wednesday night. The front will then move back northward as a warm front Thursday. This action might bring a shower or two to parts of the region. But at this point we don't see any prolonged precipitation. Another upper level trough swinging across the Great Lakes Thursday night and Friday morning will force another cold front to move in from the northwest. The upper level trough is forecast to lift out to the northeast during Friday just as the front starts to get close to central North Carolina. As a result of this lifting the upward motion necessary to support shower development ahead of and near the cold front is projected to become rather weak. So, a this point we are calling for a shower chance on Friday but with a weakening cold front. The cold front will move into central North Carolina then move east and south before stalling just south of central North Carolina. Another wave of low pressure is projected to move along the stalled front Saturday night and Sunday causing the chance for showers Saturday night and Sunday. A second wave of low pressure moving along that same stalled front could bring more showery weather to central North Carolina Monday of next week.Have a good eveningSteve Stewart