First Alert: Flooding remains possible with heavy rain expected again Monday

Rain is expected again for areas in central North Carolina that are already dealing with saturated ground.

Relentless rain over the weekend washed out and closed roads across the Triangle.



According to ABC11 meteorologist Brittany Bell, the rain is not yet finished. For Monday, showers are most likely to happen in the afternoon and evening.

Localized flooding remains a possibility, due to the chance for heavy rains on top of already wet ground

Monday will also be warm and humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Water destroyed Highway 401 near the Wake and Franklin county line. Multiple parts of the highway were washed away.



Rain could remain in the area through Tuesday morning. Drier air is expected to move into the area Tuesday afternoon, but wet weather quickly returns Wednesday.

The good news for families with Father's Day plans: the weekend outlook is looking sunny and dry.

