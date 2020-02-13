Weather

Forecast: Hot weekend with temps in the 90s

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Showers and thunderstorms rolled through the area overnight and produced on average 0.25 of an inch of rain. There can be a couple of lingering showers or thunderstorms through early morning. A surface trough will aid thunderstorm development today across the Tidewater and coastal plain.

Some of these will produce heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding. For the Triangle, it will be a hot, dry Saturday with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s with sunshine and a few clouds. In the wake of the surface trough, dew points will be in the middle to low 60s during the afternoon. Thus, it will not feel as oppressive compared to yesterday.

Dry and hot weather is expected across the Triangle and coastal plain again Sunday. An upper-level system will move through the lower Ohio Valley and approach the upper Tennessee Valley late Sunday. Thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon over the southern Appalachians. These thunderstorms will weaken Sunday night as they move toward the east. A few could survive and reach the Triangle late Sunday night or early Monday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will develop Monday afternoon across the coastal plain.

Dry and hot with increasing humidity Tuesday and Wednesday. Daytime heating and weak upper-level impulses will conspire to aid mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.

Fay is now a post-tropical low over eastern New York state and is moving toward the north-northeast. At this time, no additional tropical development is expected in the Atlantic basin over the next five days.

Have a great weekend and stay cool!

Steve Stewart

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: WCPSS suspends high school sports indefinitely
Hope Mills man who escaped from Central Prison captured: CCSO
Disney World reopens after nearly 4 months
FSU student wins first-ever HBCU Heroes E-sports competition
President shares sentiments on Vanessa Guillen's death
Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence
4 years later, Goldsboro man finally gets hurricane relief money
Show More
Cooper's Racial Equity Task Force promises to take action
It's been rush hour for mechanics since stay-at-home order lifted
Duke student asst. responds to his favorite pro player's anti-Semitic post
Crews search Cape Fear River after reported car crash
Face masks protect not only you but others as well, expert says
More TOP STORIES News