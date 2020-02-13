Forecast: Hot weekend with temps in the 90s

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Showers and thunderstorms rolled through the area overnight and produced on average 0.25 of an inch of rain. There can be a couple of lingering showers or thunderstorms through early morning. A surface trough will aid thunderstorm development today across the Tidewater and coastal plain.Some of these will produce heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding. For the Triangle, it will be a hot, dry Saturday with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s with sunshine and a few clouds. In the wake of the surface trough, dew points will be in the middle to low 60s during the afternoon. Thus, it will not feel as oppressive compared to yesterday.Dry and hot weather is expected across the Triangle and coastal plain again Sunday. An upper-level system will move through the lower Ohio Valley and approach the upper Tennessee Valley late Sunday. Thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon over the southern Appalachians. These thunderstorms will weaken Sunday night as they move toward the east. A few could survive and reach the Triangle late Sunday night or early Monday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will develop Monday afternoon across the coastal plain.Dry and hot with increasing humidity Tuesday and Wednesday. Daytime heating and weak upper-level impulses will conspire to aid mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.Fay is now a post-tropical low over eastern New York state and is moving toward the north-northeast. At this time, no additional tropical development is expected in the Atlantic basin over the next five days.Have a great weekend and stay cool!Steve Stewart