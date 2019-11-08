Feeling Like January

Skies clear rather quickly this morning leaving a mix of sun and clouds in the area for the afternoon.Today's weather will be dominated by the post-frontal effects felt across the region. Winds will be breezy, especially during the early parts of the day when the front still remains near the area. These northerly winds will filter in colder air leading to cold conditions late in the day and overnight. The forecast high for today, if verified, would be the lowest high temperature in Raleigh since March 7.Most of the area is expected to see lows dropping into the mid to upper 20s tonight with a hard freeze affecting the entire region. Low humidity, calm winds and clear skies behind the front will allow for temperatures to drop quite substantially.Tomorrow will bring more of the same chilly conditions with highs struggling to break out of the 50s during the day. Overnight low temperatures could be somewhat higher as winds are not expected to completely dead unlike tonight. Regardless, temperatures will still be near freezing and, especially in the typically colder spots, frost and even a hard freeze would not be unexpected.Temperatures will see a slight rebound Sunday and Monday with highs reaching into the upper 60s by the start of the workweek. This won't last long, however, as a second, potentially stronger cold front will sweep into the area late Monday night into Tuesday. Although no heavy rain is expected with this system, cold air will follow with high temperatures through midweek failing to break out of the 40s and low temperatures well below freezing across all of central North Carolina.This pattern of cold air will last through midweek, eventually allowing temperatures for Friday and the weekend to climb once again.Have a great weekend!Bigweather