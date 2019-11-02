Cold Start Today

High pressure drifting into the mid-Atlantic states today will keep the weather dry in the Triangle. It will also allow for at least some sunshine and a very chilly start to the day.This afternoon, a weak area of low pressure will be forming off the coast, while another low pressure system located in eastern Canada will drag a cold front through the Great Lakes and then eventually into the mid-Atlantic region by early tonight. The only impact it will have on the viewing area will be a wind shift. With high pressure building eastward tonight, it will be another clear and calm night with many areas falling to near or just below the freezing mark.On Sunday, this area of high pressure will be set up right over the mid-Atlantic. With cold air surging southward in the wake of the passing cold front, temperatures on Sunday afternoon will be below the seasonal averages. By Monday, this area of high pressure shifts off to the east and we start to see a more southwesterly flow set up across the Carolinas. Therefore, we'll start to see a slow uptick in temperatures for the middle of next week.Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, another area of high pressure will slide southeastward from central Canada into the mid-Atlantic and Carolinas. Therefore, we will remain dry with temperatures near average. The next threat for any rain will come Thursday night. An area of low pressure moving through northern New England will drag a cold front toward the area. There remains uncertainty with how much moisture there is with this front as it approaches the area. The area of low pressure well to our north will keep most of the moisture confined to New England. We would have to tap into moisture coming eastward with a short wave from the Gulf Coast region. In the wake of this system, it looks like high pressure moves back over the area by the end of next week.Have a great weekend,Steve Stewart