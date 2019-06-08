Weather

Heavy rain and flooding shut down roads across the Triangle

Multiple areas across the Triangle, including Wake Forest, Rolesville and Durham, have been experiencing flooding thanks to relentless rain.

The Wake Forest Police Department has closed down Rogers Road at Hobblebush Way following extensive flooding in the area.

Officials are urging all motorists to avoid the area and choose an alternate route.

RELATED: 2-3 inches of rain possible throughout the weekend as storms move across Triangle

Rolesville officials evacuated Mill Bridge Nature Park around noon on Saturday. Several roads were closed down as well.



In Durham, flooding has been present at the intersection of 9th Street and Green Street.

While the focal point of the heaviest rain may be located in the mountains, where local amounts of up to six inches may fall between now and tomorrow night, the Triangle is still expected to get a thorough soaking over the next few days.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Most of the numerical forecast models are implying that Raleigh should pick up between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain this weekend, which can cause flooding of both low-lying and poor drainage areas.

If you come across a flooded road and you cannot see the pavement, do not drive through it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncfloodingrainflash flooding
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2-3 inches of rain possible throughout the weekend
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Raleigh
Person dies after car crash in Raleigh
Man shot to death at Goldsboro motel
May 2019 was 2nd wettest month in US history
Cary father, 2-year-old daughter killed in crash on way to beach
4 dead after small plane crashes in Nash County
Show More
High school senior killed in motorcycle accident days before graduation
Missing man found dead in Lake Johnson; no crime suspected
Single ticket claims $530 million Mega Millions jackpot
Parents frustrated after WCPSS keeps controversial math curriculum
President Trump suspends plan to impose tariffs on Mexico
More TOP STORIES News