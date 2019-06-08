Heavy rain and flooding shut down roads across the Triangle

The Wake Forest Police Department has closed down Rogers Road at Hobblebush Way following extensive flooding in the area.
Officials are urging all motorists to avoid the area and choose an alternate route.
Rolesville officials evacuated Mill Bridge Nature Park around noon on Saturday. Several roads were closed down as well.
Due to Saturday's heavy rain, the following streets are closed due to flooding:— Town of Rolesville (@Rolesville) June 8, 2019
Rogers Road, between Hobblebush Way and Heritage Gates Drive
Redford Place Drive between Middleham Way and Virginia Water Drive
In Durham, flooding has been present at the intersection of 9th Street and Green Street.
While the focal point of the heaviest rain may be located in the mountains, where local amounts of up to six inches may fall between now and tomorrow night, the Triangle is still expected to get a thorough soaking over the next few days.
Most of the numerical forecast models are implying that Raleigh should pick up between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain this weekend, which can cause flooding of both low-lying and poor drainage areas.
If you come across a flooded road and you cannot see the pavement, do not drive through it.