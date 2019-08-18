Typical August Weather

Typical mid-August warmth and humidity will remain in place across the Triangle today with sunshine and building clouds. Much of the area will be rain-free today, although if you are traveling into the eastern third of the state and the Outer Banks, there can be a spotty shower or thunderstorm.The weather will be largely quiet tonight with warm and muggy conditions remaining in place.The overall pattern will not change much on Monday as the weather will remain seasonably hot and humid. However, a disturbance nearing from the west may be enough to trigger an afternoon thunderstorm in the west and mountains.This feature will still be in place Tuesday, so with some daytime heating an afternoon shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.Otherwise, Tuesday will feature a mixture of clouds and sunshine with temperatures not all that far from the average for late August.There will not be much of a trigger for shower or thunderstorm development Wednesday with the majority of the day rain-free under clouds and sunshine. A cold front will near from the northwest Wednesday night into Thursday, which will bring an increased chance for shower and thunderstorm activity followed by cooler air to round out the week and into the weekend.Have a great day!Steve Stewart