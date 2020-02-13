Weather

Mostly Sunny & Hot Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A drier westerly flow across the Carolinas has allowed the humidity to take a little bit of a dip in the wake of Fay. Dew points are still in the middle 60s, but for July that's not too bad!
Over the next 24 hours, a lingering stationary boundary hanging along the Carolina beaches will trigger a shower or thunderstorm into the evening. Tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night a reinforcing trough will dig into the Ohio valley and the wind flow turns more out of the southwest, allowing those dew points to come back up to around 70 for tomorrow night and throughout the day on Monday. That trough is likely to trigger a few severe storms west of the mountains tomorrow afternoon.

However, Monday afternoon and evening offers the best chance for showers and storms. Some of those storms could be strong with damaging wind gusts and small hail.

The remainder of the week will be hot with highs in the 90s with a few days offering the possibility of an isolated shower or storm.

Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2,462 COVID-19 cases is NC's highest single-day increase
Man dies after early Saturday morning shooting in Raleigh
Police execute search warrant at home of gun-toting couple
Hope Mills man who escaped from Central Prison captured: CCSO
Florida's curve no longer flat amid new surge of COVID-19 cases
30-year-old dies after 'COVID party,' doctor says
Duke hires Kara Lawson as women's basketball coach
Show More
Disney World reopens after nearly 4 months
FSU student wins first-ever HBCU Heroes E-sports competition
President shares sentiments on Vanessa Guillen's death
Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence
4 years later, Goldsboro man finally gets hurricane relief money
More TOP STORIES News