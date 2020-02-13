Mostly Sunny & Hot Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A drier westerly flow across the Carolinas has allowed the humidity to take a little bit of a dip in the wake of Fay. Dew points are still in the middle 60s, but for July that's not too bad!Over the next 24 hours, a lingering stationary boundary hanging along the Carolina beaches will trigger a shower or thunderstorm into the evening. Tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night a reinforcing trough will dig into the Ohio valley and the wind flow turns more out of the southwest, allowing those dew points to come back up to around 70 for tomorrow night and throughout the day on Monday. That trough is likely to trigger a few severe storms west of the mountains tomorrow afternoon.However, Monday afternoon and evening offers the best chance for showers and storms. Some of those storms could be strong with damaging wind gusts and small hail.The remainder of the week will be hot with highs in the 90s with a few days offering the possibility of an isolated shower or storm.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson