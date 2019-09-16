Hurricane Humberto strengthens, continues path toward Bermuda

Humberto reached hurricane strength late Sunday night and continued strengthening Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.The center's 5 a.m. advisory showed the storm has sustained winds at 85 miles an hour and gust at 105 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane. It's pushing away from the east coast, headed toward Bermuda. It is expected to increase to a category 2 storm.Part of the Carolina coast, from Topsail Beach all the way to Myrtle Beach, will have an elevated threat for strong rip currents on Monday. No further impact is expected for the Carolinas.