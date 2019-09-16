hurricane

Hurricane Humberto strengthens, continues path toward Bermuda

Humberto reached hurricane strength late Sunday night and continued strengthening Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The center's 5 a.m. advisory showed the storm has sustained winds at 85 miles an hour and gust at 105 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane. It's pushing away from the east coast, headed toward Bermuda. It is expected to increase to a category 2 storm.

Part of the Carolina coast, from Topsail Beach all the way to Myrtle Beach, will have an elevated threat for strong rip currents on Monday. No further impact is expected for the Carolinas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhurricane
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE
Boy rescued from dangerous rip current at Sunset Beach
Tropical Storm Humberto forms near the Bahamas
Tiger Woods, Justin Timberlake pledge $6M to Bahamas in hurricane relief
New Bern rebuilds, but damage remains one year after Hurricane Florence
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fatal crash closes 1 lane of I-40 in Orange County
Fans honor fallen Emu with memorial service
UNC Student believes she's found Silent Sam statue
Boy rescued from dangerous rip current at Sunset Beach
Full vote expected on new NC district maps Monday night
Supporters, opponents of Confederate monuments rally in Pittsboro
Fort Bragg soldiers get hero's welcome home
Show More
Fall-like weather on the way this week
The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek dies at 75, sources say
1 dead, 1 critical in Rolesville domestic shooting, deputies say
Huge mulch fire irks Chatham County neighborhood
Largest annual skydiving competition comes to NC
More TOP STORIES News