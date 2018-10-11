HURRICANE MICHAEL

Hurricane Michael's high winds topple Florida freight train

EMBED </>More Videos

Hurricane Michael's winds were strong enough to blow a freight train off its tracks in Panama City, Florida. (Mike Theiss/Twitter)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. --
Hurricane Michael's winds were strong enough to blow a freight train off its tracks.

Storm chaser Mike Theiss happened upon the derailed train in Panama City, Florida, on Wednesday evening, according to AccuWeather.

"That takes some pretty serious wind to do that," Theiss remarked in a video posted to Twitter.

Theiss said he encountered downed trees and debris all over the roadway while he was trying to leave the city in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, the strongest storm on record to hit the Florida Panhandle.

Some of the worst damage was in nearby Mexico Beach, where the hurricane crashed ashore Wednesday as a Category 4 monster with 155 mph winds and a storm surge of 9 feet. Video from a drone revealed widespread devastation across the town of about 1,000 people.
EMBED More News Videos

Aerial footage shows the extent of Hurricane Michael's destruction in and around Panama City, Florida.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherhurricane michaelstorm damagewind damagesevere weatheru.s. & worldfloridahurricane
HURRICANE MICHAEL
Man injured when tree falls on truck at State Fairgrounds
Hurricane Michael Closings: Schools announce closings, early dismissals
By the numbers: A look at Hurricane Michael
Thousands without power across NC as Michael pushes through
Roads closed around the Triangle due to flooding from Tropical Storm Michael
More hurricane michael
WEATHER
By the numbers: A look at Hurricane Michael
Thousands without power across NC as Michael pushes through
Tropical Storm Michael brings heavy rain, strong wind gusts to Triangle
Kittens who survived Hurricane Michael need home
Hurricane Michael could cause more than 300,000 outages in Carolinas
More Weather
Top Stories
Man injured when tree falls on truck at State Fairgrounds
Tropical Storm Michael brings heavy rain, strong wind gusts to Triangle
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage in North Carolina
Roads closed around the Triangle due to flooding from Tropical Storm Michael
At least 6 dead, including 1 in western NC after Hurricane Michael slams South
VIDEO: Flooding near Tom's Creek in Carrboro due to rain
VIDEO: Raccoon escapes rising floodwater near Crabtree Creek
Hurricane Michael Closings: Schools announce closings, early dismissals
Show More
VIDEO: Aerials show devastation in Mexico Beach, FL
Thousands without power across NC as Michael pushes through
Hurricane Michael drone video over Panama City Beach
Toxic metal found in stores like Ross and Nordstrom Rack
Hundreds of flights canceled at RDU, other airports as Michael moves through
More News