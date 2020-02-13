Into the 90s by Middle of the Week

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- High pressure now in the Ohio Valley will drop southeastward and be parked overhead tomorrow, giving us a clear, comfortably cool evening and a sunny, beautiful day tomorrow. The high moves off the southeast coast Tuesday opening the door for a southwesterly flow of warmer and eventually more humid air to move back into the region through the rest of the week. In fact, we'll reach our first 90 degree day for the Triangle on Wednesday!Weak upper-level energy will run southeastward through the Great Lakes and into the Northeast on Tuesday in conjunction with a surge of warmer air, setting off a scattering of showers and thunderstorms from Pennsylvania and New York into New England. As this feature continues to run southeast there is a slight chance it could help trigger a stray shower or storm near the Triangle Tuesday evening.Otherwise, the next real threat of rain will likely come with an upper air disturbance currently south of the Big Bend area of Texas. This will drift east the next several days and working on the warm, humid air we'll have in place, could trigger a shower or thunderstorm Thursday or Friday. Then a cold front could bring a shower or thunderstorm Saturday.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson