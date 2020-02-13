Weather

Into the 90s by Middle of the Week

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- High pressure now in the Ohio Valley will drop southeastward and be parked overhead tomorrow, giving us a clear, comfortably cool evening and a sunny, beautiful day tomorrow. The high moves off the southeast coast Tuesday opening the door for a southwesterly flow of warmer and eventually more humid air to move back into the region through the rest of the week. In fact, we'll reach our first 90 degree day for the Triangle on Wednesday!

Weak upper-level energy will run southeastward through the Great Lakes and into the Northeast on Tuesday in conjunction with a surge of warmer air, setting off a scattering of showers and thunderstorms from Pennsylvania and New York into New England. As this feature continues to run southeast there is a slight chance it could help trigger a stray shower or storm near the Triangle Tuesday evening.


Otherwise, the next real threat of rain will likely come with an upper air disturbance currently south of the Big Bend area of Texas. This will drift east the next several days and working on the warm, humid air we'll have in place, could trigger a shower or thunderstorm Thursday or Friday. Then a cold front could bring a shower or thunderstorm Saturday.

Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson


Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 450 national guardsmen to be activated in NC
Manager of black-owned Raleigh store calls looting 'despicable'
Raleigh police chief calls violence 'disgusting,' vows more arrests
Michael Jordan demands change after George Floyd's death
NYC mayor orders review after NYPD vehicle drives into group of protesters
LATEST: More than 900 new COVID-19 cases in NC
1,600 arrested in 17 US cities as George Floyd protests continue
Show More
Family members of George Floyd speak out after protests
J. Cole attends George Floyd protest in Fayetteville
George Floyd protests swarm Manhattan, Brooklyn; over 100 arrested amid violence
Chrissy Teigen offers $200K to bail out protesters
Fires set, stores damaged as peaceful protests turn violent in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News