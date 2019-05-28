Lack of AC causes North Forest Pines Elementary School to dismiss early

The AC’s out and so are classes for the day. Early dismissal at North Forest Pines Drive Elementary Schools because of the unsafe temps. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/OhMAyuf3uw— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) May 28, 2019
With temperatures rising, school officials decided to let students go at 10 a.m.
Maintenance crews were called in to assess the problem. Officials did not yet say if the school would be open Wednesday.
Big Weather said the high in Raleigh on Tuesday was 95 degrees.