Lack of AC causes North Forest Pines Elementary School to dismiss early

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students at North Forest Pines Elementary School were dismissed early Tuesday after issues with the school's air conditioning system.



With temperatures rising, school officials decided to let students go at 10 a.m.

Maintenance crews were called in to assess the problem. Officials did not yet say if the school would be open Wednesday.

Big Weather said the high in Raleigh on Tuesday was 95 degrees.
