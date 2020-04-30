LIVE: Gusty winds, flooding possible as heavy rain moves through central NC

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6139439" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Heavy rain and gusty winds were working their way into central North Carolina Thursday morning.

4:15AM Update: No severe storms ATM, but torrential rainfall just approaching our western counties. This setup is almost like a rain band from a tropical system. Live updates all morning long on @ABC11_WTVD #rainfall pic.twitter.com/67c6U0tCo8 — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) April 30, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- We're in First Alert Mode as we watch the chance for flooding and strong winds Thursday morning.A corridor of heavy rain was slowly pressing to the east across western and central North Carolina. There were a few embedded thunderstorms as well, but none of these were causing any damaging wind gusts or hail.However, some torrential rain is likely to cause some localized flooding today. That is most likely in the Triangle between the hours of 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Total rain from this system should average between 0.75 and 1.50 inches, but in some of the heavier storms, there may be up to 2 inches. This will be enough to cause flash flooding of poor drainage areas.The rain and thunder will taper to showers, then those showers will end from west to east this afternoon.More than 11,000 Duke Energy customers are without power across the state as of 5 a.m. Crews are on Jenks Road in Apex working on powerlines after a tree fell down. A downed tree is blocking a road in the Bent Tree Neighborhood in north Raleigh.