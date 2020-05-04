accuweather

Eta aquarid meteor shower from Halley's Comet kicks off first week of May

What better way to celebrate May the Fourth than by catching a glimpse of a meteor shower? This year, the eta aquarid meteor shower peaks on the evening of May 4 into the pre-dawn hours of May 5.

The shower favors the Southern Hemisphere, where viewers can catch up to 40 meteors per hour. In the Northern Hemisphere, you can expect to see between 10 and 30 meteors per hour.

The best time to view the shower is after midnight local time, according to AccuWeather. A nearly full moon will contest the shower, so be sure to keep the moon out of your sight.

Rock and debris left behind by Halley's Comet, one of the most famous celestial objects in the night sky, make up the meteor shower. The comet returns to the inner solar system in the year 2061.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathermoonspacescience
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Family reunited with dog 54 days after deadly tornadoes
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower
House-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth Wednesday
Socially distanced drive-in theater a sign of normalcy during COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Gov. Cooper signs $1.5B COVID-19 relief bills
I-85 closed in both directions in Orange County
Car stolen with 9-year-old boy inside in Durham over the weekend
2 Spring Lake officers shot while serving warrant: Police
22-year-old charged with murder in Saturday morning Durham shooting
What the North Carolina coronavirus relief package means for you
Northgate Mall to close permanently
Show More
Texas principal drives 800 miles to visit graduating seniors
Texas park ranger pushed into water while enforcing social distancing
Don Shula, Hall of Fame Miami Dolphins coach, dies at 90
No to-go mixed drinks with alcohol in North Carolina for now
The 411: Sorry folks, park's full
More TOP STORIES News