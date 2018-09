Michael Jordan, a native North Carolinian, is joining with the Charlotte Hornets and the NBA family to provide "necessary and immediate relief and support to those affected by Hurricane Florence."Jordan is working with a number of community organizations such as the American Red Cross, Second Harvest Food Bank, and United Way.Jordan released this statement regarding the hurricane.Jordan was raised in Wilmington and went to E.A. Laney High School, just a few miles from the coast.You can click here to donate.