Latest NOAA models keep the system expected to become Tropical Storm Humberto off shore

The tropical system developing near the Bahamas is expected to become a named tropical storm Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center officially designated the storm Potential Tropical Cyclone 9. PTC 9 had sustained winds of 30 miles per hour as of Friday morning--to become a tropical storm it must have sustained winds at or above 39 mph.

The 11 a.m. update Friday keeps the storm over water and off the East Coast for the next five days. It also has the storm making a hard right turn before getting to North Carolina.



The latest models from the National Hurricane Center now has PTC 9 gaining enough strength to be classified as a hurricane, but by the time it does that is is headed away from the United States.

The Bahamas are under a Tropical Storm Warning and part of the Atlantic Coast of Florida is under a Tropical Storm Watch.

Keep in mind we're still in the peak of hurricane season. We'll keep you updated on any changes.

