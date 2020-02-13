Another wet week ahead for North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The sky early on this Memorial Day remains fairly cloudy in the wake of a series of showers and thunderstorms which moved through the Triangle yesterday afternoon.A ridge of high pressure will continue to push down from the north and east today, which will be promoting drier conditions for most of the Triangle. That being said, it will take a while for the clouds to break for some sunshine. Those places which will have the greatest chance for a shower or thunderstorm laterThis afternoon will be limited to places located well to the west and south.Tonight will turn partly cloudy, and it will be dry.Tomorrow reveals a similar setup, as high pressure starts to weaken a bit over the region, but it will still keep any shower or thunderstorm confined to areas located well to the south and west. It will become a bit more humid tomorrow afternoon as the prevailing wind flow around that ridge of high pressure starts to shift to the east-southeast. This will create a more onshore flow, funneling more moisture into much of the viewing area. Sticky conditions are expected to linger for the remainder of the week as this southeasterly flow persists.As this high pressure weakens further on Wednesday, we start seeing some rain with embedded thunder returning to the Triangle.An upper-level trough currently over Florida will be lifting northward ahead of a deep closed low. That upper-level low will be moving eastward out of the southern Plains before reaching the Tennessee Valley. The end result will be a fairly unsettled pattern throughout the Southeast for an extended period of time.A cold front is then expected to arrive late next weekend, followed by high pressure from the Great Lakes with drier and cooler conditions by next Monday.Have a safe Memorial Day!Big Weather