Duke Energy reporting more than 160K power outages across NC after Hurricane Isaias makes landfall

Isaias made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach around 11 p.m. as a Category 1 storm. The bulk of the outages were in the southeast corridor of the state in New Hanover County. New Hanover had 92,260 outages as of 2 a.m.
Complete outage information can be found on Duke Energy's outage map. On Monday, Duke told ABC11 they do not anticipate any delays in storm restoration for Isaias due to COVID-19.
Around 6,000 are without power in Wake County. Fayetteville PWC is reporting 2,500 customers without power.
As of 2 a.m., Isaias was about 60 miles southwest of Greenville with 75 mph winds. The storm was moving quickly, heading northeast at 23 mph.
A Tornado Warning was issued for Northampton County around 1:45 a.m.