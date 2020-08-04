Weather

Duke Energy reporting more than 160K power outages across NC after Hurricane Isaias makes landfall

Duke Energy reported more than 160,000 power outages across North Carolina at around 2 a.m. as Hurricane Isaias made landfall hours prior.

Isaias made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach around 11 p.m. as a Category 1 storm. The bulk of the outages were in the southeast corridor of the state in New Hanover County. New Hanover had 92,260 outages as of 2 a.m.

Complete outage information can be found on Duke Energy's outage map. On Monday, Duke told ABC11 they do not anticipate any delays in storm restoration for Isaias due to COVID-19.

Around 6,000 are without power in Wake County. Fayetteville PWC is reporting 2,500 customers without power.

As of 2 a.m., Isaias was about 60 miles southwest of Greenville with 75 mph winds. The storm was moving quickly, heading northeast at 23 mph.

A Tornado Warning was issued for Northampton County around 1:45 a.m.
