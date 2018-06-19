WEATHER

Natural remedies for sunburn

EMBED </>More Videos

Essential oils and hydration are great natural remedies for sunburn. (AccuWeather)

As the weather heats up for summer, sunburns are a regular ailment that comes with the season.

While it's best to prevent sunburns from happening in the first place, here are some natural remedies you can use to soothe your skin.

Essential oils like lavender and peppermint can help reduce inflammation and heal skin quicker, according to AccuWeather. Applying foods like milk, yogurt and black tea to skin can also do the trick.

AccuWeather recommends staying hydrated by drinking water or eating water-rich fruits like oranges or watermelon. Alcohol and sugary foods should be avoided as they can increase inflammation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathersunscreenskin carehealth
WEATHER
Few Showers Wednesday
NC beach homes 'doomed' due to climate change, professor says
Heavy rains cause water rescues, road closures in Raleigh
Heavy rains cause flash flooding in New York, Pennsylvania
Bride wades through flooded church aisle in aftermath of monsoon
More Weather
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News