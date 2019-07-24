Still Nice Thursday

Pleasant weather will stick around through the end of the week.Cool high pressure will continue to bring in much needed relief from the heat. Lows tonight will drop to the low 60s again across the region. By Thursday, highs will still stay below average reaching the mid to upper 80s. Similar temperatures will stick around Friday.We'll start to feel a gradual warm up this weekend as high pressure shifts farther east allowing southerly flow to return. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s Saturday and Sunday. A stray shower can't be ruled out, but overall most of us will stay dry.Southerly flow will increase next week warming up highs to the lower 90s. A few afternoon showers are possible Wednesday as a dip in the jet stream approaches the state.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell