Nice weekend ahead with temps in 60s

High pressure that was centered over the western Great Lakes will drift southeastward today, and it will settle over the Carolinas by early tonight. This will promote plenty of sunshine to start the weekend. Temperatures this afternoon will be slightly lower than Friday, and not far from 60 degrees Fahrenheit. It will be quite chilly tonight under a clear sky with a light wind. Lows will be in the low and mid-30s. High pressure will slide east off the coast later Sunday and winds will become more south-southwest for a milder end to the weekend in the mid- and upper 60s.

A storm system and associated cold front will be moving in from the west Monday bringing the return of clouds along with a couple of showers and even a thunderstorm, especially in the afternoon. Rain will become steadier Monday night, then a shower or two will linger around Tuesday morning, especially east of the Triangle. Cooler, drier air will start to funnel back in later in the day, bringing the return of some sunshine with afternoon highs in the lower 50s. High pressure will keep conditions quiet Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great weekend,
Steve Stewart




