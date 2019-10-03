Weather

NOAA meteorologist drowns after swimming in rough surf at Outer Banks

DUCK, N.C. -- A federal scientist who oversaw weather prediction centers tracking ocean, hurricane and even space conditions has died in rough seas on North Carolina's Outer Banks.

Local officials say 58-year-old William Lapenta died Monday after lifeguards pulled him from the surf off the coastal town of Duck. The National Weather Service had warned earlier Monday about the area's high risk of rip currents, a beach phenomenon that can pull swimmers out to sea.

Lapenta had served as the director of the National Centers for Environmental Prediction and oversaw other NWS offices including the National Hurricane Center, the Storm Prediction Center, and the Climate Prediction Center, according to his NWS biography.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the loss of my friend and colleague, Bill Lapenta. Bill was a brilliant scientist and mentor to many. He will be missed by all of us," said National Weather Service Director Louis Uccellini in a tweet.

Town spokeswoman Christian Legner said Wednesday that Lapenta was swimming alone and it's not clear if he'd been caught by a rip current. Legner said lifeguards pulled Lapenta to shore, but responding emergency medical workers said he was dead at the scene.

The weather service has recorded seven previous deaths in rip currents in North Carolina this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncbeachesdrowningrip currentweather
Copyright © 2019 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver accused of running over people in Fayetteville arrested
Closing arguments underway in Cary double murder trial
4 headlines to get you through Thursday, Oct. 3
Man wins $750K lawsuit against wife's lover
Interest rates are down. Should you refinance your home?
More record-shattering heat possible for Thursday
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla blames 5-year-old after finger crushed by Model X 'ice breaker'
Show More
Dog who wanders 700 miles to reunite with owner
Knife attack by employee at Paris police HQ kills 4 officers
Warrants: Teacher saw signs of abuse before boy found dead in home
2 men die after separate water rescue efforts at Kure Beach
Trump denies suggesting moats, spikes to secure border
More TOP STORIES News