The storm system we've been talking about all week is just about here, and the thinking hasn't changed much. Let's run through the weekend day by day:Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with lows in the low and mid 20s. It'll stay dry through the day tomorrow except for the possibility of a flurry or sprinkle. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.Rain will spread into the region tomorrow evening and overnight. In the Triangle, there could be a brief period of a mix of snow and sleet, along with a light glaze of freezing rain on elevated surfaces. But we're not too concerned about majot impacts in the immediate Raleigh-Durham area. But if you live in northern Durham or Orange counties, or along the Virginia border, there will likely be a longer period of freezing rain, and ice could accumulate to .10" to .15". That isn't enough to cause widespread power outages, but you'll probably notice the ice on the trees and power lines Sunday morning. And there could be some icy spots on roads along the Virginia border, especially elevated surfaces.Most of the precipitation--liquid or frozen--will wind down during the afternoon Sunday, and we'll see just some drizzle or patches of light rain.Monday will be a cloudy and cold day with a flurry or sprinkle, but temperatures will rise into the low 40s, so we're not too worried about travel issues.Stay with us through the weekend, a difference in temperature by just a degree or two will make a huge difference in how much ice can accumulate along and north of I-85.Have a great weekend!Chris